Ramos ready to prove Madrid remain 'kings of Europe'

Sergio Ramos says the Champions League final offers Real Madrid another opportunity to prove they are the undisputed "kings of Europe".

Madrid face Liverpool in Kiev on May 26, bidding to win an unprecedented third final in a row, having become the first side to claim back-to-back Champions League titles by beating Juventus in Cardiff last season.

It would also represent a fourth triumph in five years for Los Blancos, who go into the decider as favourites.

"For us, to have a new opportunity to show that we are the kings of Europe is always positive," said captain Ramos.

"It shows that, with hard work, sacrifice, effort and consistency over a long period of time, you can get rewarded and it will allow us to experience moments like this, in which we have the chance to play in another final and familiarise ourselves with what we have been doing over the past few seasons.

"We'll try to repay our fans and bring them happiness by winning the Champions League - winning it for the third year running would be a dream.

"Let's hope we can do it and bring the trophy that we want so badly home and celebrate with our people."

But midfielder Luka Modric has warned that Liverpool will be no pushovers following a run to the final that has included wins against Manchester City and Roma.

"Maybe they were not among the favourites at the beginning, but when you look at the games they played, I think they deserve to be in this final," added Modric.

"They have a good team, a good coach and we are expecting it to be a very difficult game, but we'll be prepared."