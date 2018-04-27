Perotti out of Liverpool game, Strootman a doubt

Diego Perotti is expected to miss the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Liverpool, while Kevin Strootman is also a doubt.

Roma head coach Eusebio Di Francesco confirmed on Friday that Perotti could be out for two weeks, with Strootman set to sit out Saturday's Serie A game against Chievo, although details of their respective injuries were not revealed.

Perotti struck a late penalty in a 5-2 first-leg defeat at Anfield on Tuesday, giving Di Francesco's side a glimmer of hope after Mohamed Salah destroyed his old club with two goals and two assists.

But Roma's chances of replicating the stirring 3-0 comeback win they produced against Barcelona in the last round, which would send them to the final, would be damaged by Perotti and Strootman's absence.

Liverpool could be without Sadio Mane for Wednesday's clash at the Stadio Olimpico after Jurgen Klopp confirmed the winger is carrying a knock, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sustained a season-ending knee injury early in the first leg.