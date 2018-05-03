Liverpool honour stricken fan Sean Cox in Rome celebrations

Liverpool's player paid an on-field tribute to Sean Cox after they prevailed in their Champions League semi-final meeting with Roma.

Cox, a 53-year-old Liverpool supporter, was left in a critical condition following an incident ahead of last week's first leg at Anfield that saw two Italian men charged and remanded in custody by Merseyside Police.

A Mohamed Salah-inspired 5-2 victory in the home game meant Roma's rally to a 4-2 win on home soil was not enough to deny Jurgen Klopp's side a showpiece date with holders Real Madrid in Kiev.

At full-time, Liverpool's players gathered in front of the travelling fans and, as part of their celebrations, borrowed a banner bearing Cox's name and the club slogan of "You'll Never Walk Alone".

"It’s 100 per cent a final for Sean Cox," manager Jurgen Klopp told Italian broadcaster Mediaset.

"We said before the game we thought about it, now we’re here, all our prayers and wishes are with him."