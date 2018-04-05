It happens – De Bruyne not bothered by hostile Anfield welcome

Kevin De Bruyne was not shocked by Liverpool fans' attack on the Manchester City team bus before Wednesday's Champions League tie, claiming he has seen similar situations before.

Liverpool ran out 3-0 winners at Anfield in the quarter-final first leg, leaving Pep Guardiola's City staring at an exit despite previously being considered favourites to lift the trophy by many.

A long evening for City started before the match, however, as their bus was greeted by swathes of Liverpool supporters who ensured a partisan welcome for the runaway Premier League leaders.

Some fans pelted the bus with objects and caused significant damage to it, and while De Bruyne does not think such violence is acceptable, he does not have a problem with the Liverpool faithful trying to give their team an edge.

"I already saw [similar situations] before. It happens," De Bruyne told reporters. "I don't think it's something bad.

"Obviously, it's not nice if you see windows breaking. That's not a good thing. But, I think if supporters do that without being violent then I think it's OK."

The Belgium international is hopeful City fans can produce a comparable atmosphere when Liverpool visit the Etihad Stadium for the second leg on Tuesday.

"It would be nice, obviously," De Bruyne added. "It's difficult because the circumstances are different, but we will be up for it.

"It's football. You never know what is going to happen. We have a lot of confidence in our qualities so we'll see.

"Probably they got a lot of inspiration from their fans. Hopefully we can have the same on Tuesday. First is Saturday [against Manchester United], it's another game. Hopefully we can do well and win it."

As for City's hopes of reaching the semi-finals, De Bruyne knows they have been dealt a serious blow with the 3-0 loss, though he is adamant they still have a chance.

"It's not impossible, it's difficult," he said. "You never know. The way this team plays, everything is possible, but it's going to need something special.

"We know it's going to be difficult. We need to focus on Saturday and then we will try everything in our power to get a result against Liverpool.

"They are going to be the big favourites, but I think we have played a lot of games where it was possible to score three goals, so why not? But obviously, they have a big advantage."