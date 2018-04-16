I don't care about the rest – Salah eyes Champions League

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is desperate to win the Champions League, saying that was his focus ahead of individual prizes.

Salah, 25, has enjoyed an incredible first season at Anfield, scoring 40 goals in 45 games in all competitions since arriving from Roma.

The Egypt international is on track to win the Premier League Golden Boot, while he has helped his side into the Champions League semi-finals.

Salah said his focus was on trying to win Europe's elite club competition, in which Liverpool face his former club, Roma, in the last four.

"It is a great feeling, of course it is a great feeling, but in the end I am just happy to score and help the team," he told UK newspapers.

"If I had a choice between the Champions League and the Golden Boot, then of course it would be the Champions League, no doubt the Champions League.

"To win the Champions League is huge for everyone. I don't care about the rest."

Salah has scored 30 Premier League goals to be clear of Tottenham star Harry Kane (25) and Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero (21).

Although he is focused on team trophies, the forward admitted the Golden Boot was in his thoughts.

"I cannot lie – it is in my mind. But you can see with the team, everyone tries to pass the ball to me to help me," he said.

"I am also sure that Tottenham's players try to help Harry Kane and also Manchester City's try to help Sergio Aguero.

"It's like that but, in the end, we play as a team."