Heynckes: We gave Real Madrid two goals

Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes felt his team gifted Real Madrid their 2-1 win in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

After Joshua Kimmich gave Bayern the lead at Allianz Arena, goals from Marcelo and Marco Asensio saw two-time reigning champions Madrid to an away win.

Heynckes lamented the way Bayern conceded and his side's inability to make the most of their chances, giving them work to do ahead of next week's second leg.

"We gave Real Madrid two goals with clear mistakes," he told ZDF.

"We had a series of chances that we did not take advantage of, so it is not surprising that we lost."

Bayern had more shots and dominated possession, but they face a huge task heading to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Heynckes believes the opportunities his side created gives them hope of reaching the final.

"The team have created so many chances against Madrid," he said.

"We have nothing to lose in Madrid and we can play freely there."

It remains to be seen how undermanned Bayern are for the second leg after Arjen Robben, Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez came off injured.

Heynckes is hopeful over the availability of Robben and Martinez, while Boateng could be sidelined with an apparent hamstring injury.