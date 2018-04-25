English
ไทย
English Premier League
UEFA Champions League

Boateng injury worry for Bayern and Germany

Boateng injury worry for Bayern and Germany

Getty Images

Jerome Boateng hobbled out of Bayern Munich's Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid with an apparent hamstring injury on Wednesday. 

Boateng pulled up shortly after Joshua Kimmich fired Bayern into a 1-0 lead in the first-leg clash at the Allianz Arena.

The injury makes Boateng a major doubt for the return encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu and could also become a concern for Germany boss Joachim Low ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Bayern loss Arjen Robben due to a problem with his right leg earlier in the contest and were pegged back by Marcelo's excellent equaliser before half-time.

 

Low, whose side are among the favourites to win the World Cup, was in attendance in Munich. 

 

Previous Robben injured in Bayern v Madrid Champions League
Read
Robben injured in Bayern v Madrid Champions League semi-final
Next Bayern Munich 1 Real Madrid 2: Asensio seals smash
Read
Bayern Munich 1 Real Madrid 2: Asensio seals smash-and-grab win for Zidane's men