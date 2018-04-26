Bayern were naive and reckless – Kimmich

Bayern Munich defender Joshua Kimmich says his side were "completely naive and reckless" as they lost at home to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Kimmich gave Bayern a 28th-minute lead on Wednesday, latching on to James Rodriguez's throughball and rifling past Keylor Navas.

But Madrid turned things around, levelling just prior to the break through Marcelo's well-taken volley on the edge of the area, before Marco Asensio scored following Rafinha's defensive error in the 57th minute.

Madrid's two goals came from just four shots on target and Kimmich acknowledged Bayern were guilty of naivety in attack against the holders.

"We were completely naive and reckless with our chances," Kimmich told reporters.

"Real shot twice on goal and twice they scored. That's their quality and that just [must] not happen to us."

Bayern had more than enough chances to beat Madrid and Kimmich is surprised by just how many openings they created.

"I agree with that," the Germany international said when asked if Bayern had enough opportunities to win.

"I would say the game itself was not a bad one, but such mistakes are simply punished in the Champions League semi-final, especially against Real Madrid.

"I did not expect that we would have so many chances, but you just have to take them and kill them in the first half."

Kimmich is not giving up on a place in the final, however, with Juventus' efforts in running Madrid close in the quarter-finals giving Bayern inspiration, while he thinks Wednesday's game highlighted the Spanish side's "very big weaknesses".

"If a team shoots twice on goal and scores twice, that's quality," Kimmich added. "But today they have also clearly shown that they have very big weaknesses.

"Last season we also turned it around, more or less, so that we took the game into extra-time.

"We know that we have to score two goals. It's possible – Juve showed that, we showed it last year."