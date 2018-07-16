Sassuolo demand at least €30m for Berardi

Sassuolo have insisted they will accept no less than €30million for their star asset Domenico Berardi.

The 23-year-old forward is reported to have rejected interest from Fiorentina and AC Milan in favour of a move to Roma, where he would be reunited with former coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

However, Sassuolo sporting director Giovanni Carnevali has warned his club will not be short changed.

"There is no situation at the moment. Roma have talked to the entourage of the player, but we have never received any offer," he told Corriere dello Sport.

"We do not have much intention to deprive ourselves of Berardi because we have already sold [Matteo] Politano.

"If there should be an offer we will evaluate it, but if for Politano we have received €28million, Berardi is not worth less. We'd want about €30million."