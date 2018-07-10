English
ไทย
English Premier League
Serie A

Ronaldo to Juventus: Real Madrid star back in top five record transfers

Ronaldo to Juventus: Real Madrid star back in top five record transfers

Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has secured a second entry in the world's 10 most expensive transfers by agreeing a €112million move to Juventus from Real Madrid.

Ronaldo was the world's most expensive player when he joined Madrid from Manchester United nine years ago, a deal that remains one of the highest ever paid.

Juve will pay €100m for Ronaldo with a further €12m due to be laid out by the Serie A champions in "additional costs" putting the deal fourth in the all-time list.

Neymar is also in the top 10 twice, once for his switch from Santos to Barcelona, as well as topping the pile for his world-record switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldo's move to Juve means Romelu Lukaku's €84.8million move from Everton to Manchester United drops out.

 

1. NEYMAR: BARCELONA TO PSG – €222M

2. KYLIAN MBAPPE: MONACO TO PSG – €180M

3. PHILIPPE COUTINHO: LIVERPOOL TO BARCELONA –  €160M

4. CRISTIANO RONALDO:  REAL MADRID TO JUVENTUS –   €112M

=5. OUSMANE DEMBELE: BORUSSIA DORTMUND TO BARCELONA – €105M

=5. PAUL POGBA: JUVENTUS TO MANCHESTER UNITED – €105M

7. GARETH BALE: TOTTENHAM TO REAL MADRID – €100.8M

8. CRISTIANO RONALDO: MANCHESTER UNITED TO REAL MADRID – €94M

9. GONZALO HIGUAIN: NAPOLI TO JUVENTUS – €90M

10. NEYMAR: SANTOS TO BARCELONA – €86.2M

(*Prices are as reported at the time of transfers being completed.)

Previous Halilovic ready to live up to 'wonder kid' billing
Read
Halilovic ready to live up to 'wonder kid' billing
Next Ronaldo to Juventus: Kroos lauds departing 'true c
Read
Ronaldo to Juventus: Kroos lauds departing 'true champion'