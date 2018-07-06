Ronaldo reports lead to Juventus share price surge

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to officially sign for Juventus, but his reported move led to the Serie A club's share price surging.

Ronaldo, 33, is reportedly set to make a €100million move from Real Madrid to the Italian champions.

The news has led to a surge for Juve's share price, which reached its highest point since mid-February.

It has risen dramatically since reports of a move for Ronaldo started earlier this week.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has spent the past nine seasons at Madrid, winning four Champions League titles and two LaLiga crowns.