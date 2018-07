Ronaldo arrives in Italy to complete Juventus move

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Turin on Sunday to undergo a medical ahead of his Juventus presentation.

The Portugal great agreed a move to the Serie A champions from Real Madrid worth €112million on Tuesday, with news breaking in the hours before the first World Cup semi-final.

And with eyes again trained on Russia as France and Croatia played for the title in Moscow, Ronaldo was in the spotlight once more as he touched down in Italy.

Ronaldo, whose last public appearance in Turin saw him net a spectacular Champions League scissor-kick, gave a thumbs up to the cameras before getting into a waiting car.

Former Manchester United man Ronaldo will hope to end the Bianconeri's long wait for a European title, spanning back to 1996.