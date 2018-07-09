Roma add 10th signing with Fuzato arrival

Roma have announced their 10th signing of the transfer window with the arrival of goalkeeper Daniel Fuzato.

The Brazil Under-20 international has signed a four-year contract after agreeing a move from Palmeiras in his homeland.

Fuzato is expected to act as back-up to compatriot Alisson and Antonio Mirante, although Brazil's number one has been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea.

"Today begins an incredible new adventure in my career," Fuzato said.

"I know Roma very well, because the club has a long tradition of great Brazilian goalkeepers. I will do everything I can to follow in their footsteps."

Fuzato follows players including Justin Kluivert, Javier Pastore, Bryan Cristante and Ivan Marcano in signing for Roma ahead of the 2018-19 season.