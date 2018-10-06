Raiola: Ibrahimovic prepared to talk to AC Milan

Mino Raiola revealed Zlatan Ibrahimovic is "prepared to talk" to AC Milan as the veteran striker continues to be linked with a return to San Siro.

Swedish great Ibrahimovic is starring for LA Galaxy in MLS, however, reports claim the 37-year-old could be in line for a Milan comeback.

Milan director Leonardo played down a return for Ibrahimovic, who scored 42 Serie A goals for the club between 2010 and 2012 before leaving to join Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, following Thursday's Europa League victory over Olympiacos.

Ibrahimovic was coy when asked about the rumours, the 37-year-old telling TMZ: "There are always rumours. The whole world wants me. It's okay."

And outspoken agent Raiola refused to rule out a second Milan spell for Ibrahimovic, who has scored 20 goals for the Galaxy this season.

"At the moment it's not a possibility, because the conversations we had with the club are not current, but we are prepared to talk," Raiola told Rai Sport.

"In any case, now there are finally normal people in charge of Milan and reliable owners. I never had problems with the Rossoneri, because quite simply the club was non-existent before now."

Raiola added: "I am not opening the door, nor closing it. There is great mutual respect between Ibra and Leonardo. Zlatan had wonderful moments at Milan and left a piece of his heart in Milano, just as he was happy at PSG.

"Zlatan has never asked for guarantees in his career, because he knows you earn those in training. We would have to understand on what conditions Milan or any other team would want to sign him, though."