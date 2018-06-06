Napoli star Hysaj could follow Sarri - agent

Elseid Hysaj's agent has claimed the Napoli right-back could join Chelsea should Maurizio Sarri replace Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.

Sarri has been heavily linked with the FA Cup winners in recent weeks after being replaced by Carlo Ancelotti, despite overseeing Napoli's concerted Serie A title challenge in 2017-18.

Hysaj, 24, is also a reported target for Chelsea and was coached by Sarri at both Empoli and Napoli.

Speculation continues to mount that Chelsea will part with Conte in the off-season and Hysaj's agent Mario Giuffredi has suggested the Albanian's future could depend on where Sarri ends up next.

"He has a €50million release clause. I think only Premier League clubs can afford him, so his fate depends on Sarri," he told Radio CRC.

"If the Tuscan coach was to move to England, he could want him [Hysaj]. Therefore, Hysaj could follow him.

"Failing that, it would be very difficult to see Hysaj away from Napoli."