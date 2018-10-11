Napoli goalkeeper Meret cleared to return from broken arm

Highly rated goalkeeper Alex Meret is a step closer to a long-awaited Napoli debut after being declared fit to resume full training.

The 21-year-old broke his arm just six days after joining from Udinese for a reported €22million in July.

Signed as a direct replacement for Pepe Reina, Italy youth international Meret will now compete for a spot with David Ospina, who has started five Serie A matches since arriving on loan from Arsenal.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are second but sit six points adrift of leaders Juventus, having conceded 10 goals in eight games.