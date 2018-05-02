Nainggolan not interested in Roma exit

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan remains committed to the Serie A club, saying he had no reason to leave.

The Belgium international, 29, has previously been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly interested.

But Nainggolan, who has spent his entire club career in Italy, said he was happy at Roma.

"I didn't choose to stay here because I knew I'd have got to the Champions League semi-final," he said ahead of his side's clash against Liverpool on Wednesday.

"I stayed here because the feeling of winning in Rome would be unforgettable. This is me.

"I never go down the easy way. I am trying to achieve it even though I know it is not easy.

"There will perhaps be more years to try yet, but I don't like to leave the places I feel all right in. This is me."

Nainggolan and Roma are looking to overturn a 5-2 deficit when they host Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday.