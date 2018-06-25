Nainggolan greets Inter fans as Roma exit nears

Radja Nainggolan was mobbed by Inter fans following a meeting at the club's headquarters as he closes in on a move from Roma.

The midfielder is near to completing a reported €24million switch from the Stadio Olimpico that will also see Davide Santon and Nicolo Zaniolo go in the opposite direction.

Video footage of Nainggolan going out to meet supporters has been shared widely on social media, an Inter scarf draped over the Belgian's shoulder.

The Nerazzurri's official Twitter account posted a selfie the 30-year-old took with a group of fans.

Roma will seemingly not have to wait long to tie up a replacement for Nainggolan, with Javier Pastore arriving in the Italian capital ahead of a proposed move from Paris Saint-Germain.