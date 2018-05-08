Miranda thigh injury not serious

Inter will continue to assess the fitness of Miranda as tests suggested the thigh injury he suffered on Sunday should not be a serious issue.

The Brazil international hobbled out of the warm-up before Inter's 4-0 thrashing of Udinese, with Andrea Ranocchia starting in his place and netting the opener.

Miranda underwent scans on Tuesday, but the Nerazzurri are optimistic after receiving the results.

A statement read: "Inter defender Joao Miranda underwent MRI tests this morning at the Istituto Clinico Humanitas in Rozzano after reporting an issue during the warm-up on Sunday ahead of the Udinese match.

"The tests didn't detect anything serious. Miranda has tightness in the adductor muscles of his right thigh. His condition will be evaluated day by day."

The 33-year-old has played 30 times for fifth-placed Inter in Serie A this season and is expected to go to the World Cup with favourites Brazil.