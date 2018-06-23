Milinkovic-Savic plays down Juventus speculation

Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has refused to be drawn on his club future, amid reports linking the midfielder with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico.

Milinkovic-Savic is widely regarded to be one of the most exciting prospects in European football with a host of tops clubs looking to secure his signature for the 2018-19 season.

The 23-year-old is currently on World Cup duty with Serbia, who suffered a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland on Saturday, but wouldn't address any transfer speculation in the post-match.

"I'm thinking only of the national team, not the transfer market," he told Premium Sport.

"Juventus? I can smile, but I have to think solely about the World Cup. Then we'll see."

Serbia need to win against Brazil in their final Group E fixture to advance to the knockout rounds in Russia.