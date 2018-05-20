Lazio 2 Inter 3: Spalletti's men seal Champions League qualification with stunning comeback

Inter secured Champions League qualification in the most dramatic fashion as Luciano Spalletti's men came from behind to beat 10-man Lazio 3-2 on Serie A's final day.

Lazio only needed to avoid defeat in what was effectively a play-off at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, but they collapsed incredibly in the closing stages as captain Senad Lulic was dismissed.

Ivan Perisic's remarkable own-goal, an Adam Marusic shot deflecting in off the midfielder's face, gave Lazio the lead, but Danilo D'Ambrosio levelled with an acrobatic effort from close range.

Felipe Anderson's breakaway goal restored the lead and put Lazio in control at half-time, but the Nerazzurri somehow completed a stunning comeback with two goals in three minutes.

Referee Gianluca Rocchi had already changed his mind about one penalty for the visitors following a VAR review when he pointed to the spot after Stefan de Vrij - strongly rumoured to be joining Inter at the end of the season - hacked Mauco Icardi down in the box.

The Inter captain converted and, after Lulic was shown a second yellow card, Matias Vecino headed in Marcelo Brozovic's corner, Simone Inzaghi's men unable to muster a fightback of their own after the coach earlier made defensive changes to leave them fifth and devastated at the full-time whistle.