Lasagna marks Italy call with new Udinese deal

Kevin Lasagna has marked his first Italy call-up by signing a new contract with Udinese to 2023.

Lasagna was added to the Azzurri squad as a replacement for the injured Simone Zaza on Tuesday, with Italy facing Ukraine and Poland in the coming days.

And the 26-year-old capped a memorable day by putting pen to paper on a fresh deal with his club.

"This is definitely a day that will stay with me for a while," Lasagna told Udinese's website.

"The call arrived today in the early afternoon: I was in Mantua and immediately rushed to Udine to get my boots.

"Tonight I will really struggle to fall asleep."

Lasagna - who scored 12 Serie A goals in the 2017-18 season - gets his chance with Italy coach Roberto Mancini leaving out Nice striker Mario Balotelli and Torino's Andrea Belotti.

Italy face Ukraine in a friendly on Wednesday before taking on Poland in the Nations League four days later.