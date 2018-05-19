Juventus expect to sign Can, confirms Marotta

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta hopes to conclude the signing of Liverpool's Emre Can after the Champions League final.

The Germany international has long been linked with the Serie A champions, having failed to agree terms on a new contract at Anfield.

Reports in Italy last month claimed Can is ready to sign a five-year deal with Massimiliano Allegri's side, despite some late interest from Bayern Munich.

Marotta has now confirmed they hope to finish talks in the coming days with a view to announcing his arrival before the World Cup.

"We are optimistic about a positive end to negotiations with Emre Can," he told Mediaset Premium before Saturday's Serie A clash with Verona.

"We hope to announce his signing after the Champions League final."

Can has been struggling with a back problem since March and is a doubt to feature against Real Madrid next Saturday, meaning he could have played his last game for Liverpool.

Speaking at the time, manager Jurgen Klopp insisted the situation "is open" and that he was not resigned to losing Can on a free transfer.

"As long as nothing is decided it's open, we're in talks with him, all good so far, apart from he hasn't signed," he said. "That's all. Okay, no problem with that."

Can joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014.