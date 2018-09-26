Juventus 2 Bologna 0: Dybala off the mark as champions shine

Paulo Dybala scored his first goal of the season as a dominant Juventus flexed their muscles in a 2-0 Serie A win over Bologna.

The champions raced into a two-goal lead within 16 minutes through Dybala and Blaise Matuidi and, with Cristiano Ronaldo at the heart of a Bianconeri attack that is starting to gel, there were spells when Juve tormented their embattled visitors.

Bologna have taken just four points from six Serie A matches and, while they showed intent in flashes at Juventus Stadium, the game rarely threatened to turn into a contest.

Massimiliano Allegri's men have made the strongest start to a season of any Juventus side in the post-war era, with seven wins from their first seven matches in all competitions for the first time since 1930-31.

Dybala's quick thinking paid off after 11 minutes when he allowed a long ball to hit the back of his neck before hooking the rebound from Matuidi's saved shot into the net from an acute angle.

Matuidi added the second when Ronaldo's mishit cross rolled across the face of goal and Bologna's defenders failed to react, allowing the France international to collect it and launch a shot into the roof of the net.

A fluent first half gave way to a classic defensive performance from Juve after the interval, with Bologna's only shot on target of the half coming from a Ladislav Krejci free-kick that Mattia Perin dashed across his goal to save.

What it means: Allegri's men ready to be tested

Throughout Juve's strong start to the season there has been a sense that Allegri's men have another gear to step into and, with Dybala, Ronaldo and Matuidi developing an understanding, they are starting to use it.

Dybala back in the habit

Dybala was used to being the centre of attention when he scored 22 league goals last season, but this was the first time in 2018-19 when his performance forced fans to take their expectant eyes off Ronaldo.

Skorupski must not slip

After earning plaudits for his performance in the 2-0 win over Roma, Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski left his team with a mountain to climb when he allowed Ronaldo's cross to trickle across his line before Matuidi doubled Juve's advantage.

What's next

The visit of Napoli to Juventus Stadium on Saturday should provide Juve with the kind of stern test their defence looks well capable of dealing with, while Bologna will hope for a repeat of their performance against Roma when they meet Udinese at home on Sunday.