Inter needed big win to forget Atalanta reverse - Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti was proud of the way his Inter side responded to a humbling defeat in Atalanta, claiming the 3-0 win over Frosinone was needed to forget about that reverse.

Inter had been on a seven-match winning run in Serie A prior to their trip to Bergamo ahead of the international break, where they were dismantled 4-1 by Atalanta.

But the Nerazzurri were back on form on Saturday as Keita Balde Diao scored a brace - his first goals for Inter - and Lautaro Martinez grabbed the other to move Spalletti's men level on points with Napoli in second, providing the coach with some relief.

"Following the last game, we couldn't think about the future but we needed to be totally in the game for 90 minutes to forget about the performance in Bergamo," Spalletti said, via the club's official website.

"The team did well, we reacted in the right way, playing good football while patiently managing possession. Above all, it's important to keep possession and force the issue at the right time against teams like Frosinone.

"My aim is that the team keeps improving and takes a place among the biggest sides in Europe, forgetting about any setbacks when they happen.

"We need to mature a bit more in terms of decision-making because we get things wrong at times. We have improved a lot, though.

"This is an important time for us because we've been able to maintain a high standard, but we need to avoid dropping off. We can't go from the dark to the light in games, we must always be Inter."

On Keita, who also created Martinez's goal, Spalletti added: "I liked what he did throughout the game, giving a hand to the team while always posing a threat to the opposition.

"He has great individual quality, he can sometimes drop off but I'd have liked to play him more. The team is the most important thing and we must always be happy when Inter win, regardless of what the individuals do."