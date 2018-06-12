In-demand Alisson hints at Roma stay

Reported Liverpool target Alisson insists he is "very happy" at Roma and has held no discussions over a potential departure from the Serie A club.

The Brazil goalkeeper has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in the lead up to the World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp's side and their Champions League conquerors Real Madrid are believed to be most interested in his signature, while Chelsea have also been linked with the former Internacional shot-stopper.

Alisson has previously spoken of his hope to have his club future resolved prior to kick-off in Russia and it appears increasingly likely that he will stay at Stadio Olimpico.

"I'm focusing on my work with Brazil. People are taking care of other issues regarding Roma. Whatever happens will be for the best," the 25-year-old told reporters.

"I try not to read the news so much. It helps not to read speculation. Nothing official has come my way. I have a contract with Roma.

"I'm very happy in Italian football, I'm very happy in Rome."

Alisson's current deal with the Giallorossi runs until 2021. He is expected to start Brazil's opening World Cup match against Switzerland on June 17.