Higuain is feeling a lot of pressure – Gattuso

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso believes Gonzalo Higuain is feeling "a lot of pressure" to deliver for the club.

Higuain, 30, had a penalty saved and was sent off during Milan's 2-0 loss to Juventus at San Siro on Sunday.

The forward has scored seven goals in 13 games since arriving at Milan on loan from Juve, but Gattuso's side are struggling in fifth in Serie A.

Gattuso called for Higuain to remain calm, saying the Argentinian was putting himself under too much pressure.

"At this moment he feels a lot of pressure, my words from yesterday's press conference were not by chance," he told Milan TV after his side's loss to Juve.

"Right now, he feels a huge weight on him and it shows. He must remain calm, he should apologise and assume his responsibilities.

"He has to put aside his nervousness, he is our most important player we have and he has to make the difference. He has to be clear headed."

Goals from Mario Mandzukic and Cristiano Ronaldo saw Juve to their win, although Higuain could have levelled the clash had he converted his first-half penalty.