Fiorentina secure permanent deal for Pezzella

Fiorentina have secured the permanent signing of defender German Pezzella from Real Betis after impressing on loan.

The 26-year-old joined Betis in 2015 and caught the eye of Fiorentina during the 2016-17 campaign, persuading them to make a move last year.

He swiftly adapted to Italian football this season and even broke into Argentina's squad for the November friendlies against Nigeria and Russia, playing in both games.

Pezzella featured 34 times in Serie A as Fiorentina narrowly missed out on Europa League football.

And La Viola chiefs have seen enough to make his stay permanent, exercising their purchase option, which is reported to be in the region of €10million.

Pezzella has signed a four-year deal in Florence.