Effenberg: I'd prefer Mandzukic over Neymar

Former Germany international Stefan Effenberg said he preferred Mario Mandzukic to Neymar and feels the Croatia star would be worth €200million if he was younger.

Mandzukic, 32, has helped his nation into the World Cup final, including scoring the extra-time winner against England Wednesday.

The forward has scored twice at Russia 2018, having enjoyed another fine season at Juventus.

Former Germany and Bayern Munich star Effenberg said he had no idea why the Bundesliga giants sold Mandzukic in 2014, while revealing he preferred the forward to Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

"I never understood why Bayern sold him," he wrote for T-Online.

"Mandzukic is one of three three best strikers in the world for me. He is working for the team and also scored the goal against England.

"If he were not so old, he would have a market value of €200m. I would prefer him 10 times better than a Neymar."

Mandzukic has scored at least 10 goals in his past seven seasons, going across the Bundesliga, LaLiga and Serie A.