Dybala impressed by Argentina's improved spirit

Paulo Dybala praised Argentina's new-found team spirit under interim boss Lionel Scaloni after their 2-0 friendly win over Mexico.

Dybala played 72 minutes as Argentina eased to victory in Cordoba thanks to Ramiro Funes Mori's header and a late Isaac Brizuela own goal.

The win means Scaloni – who took temporary control of the national team in August after their tumultuous World Cup campaign under Jorge Sampaoli – has won three of his five games in charge.

And Juventus forward Dybala believes their recent turnaround in form is down to an improved atmosphere in the squad.

"We are working well," he told reporters.

"I said it in the other matches as well, the group is very nice, and we are all available for what the coach asks.

"We are trying to help, there is a good atmosphere and you can see that in the results we have obtained."

Mexico's interim boss Ricardo Ferretti, meanwhile, was less than impressed with his side’s display, admitting he expected a lot more.

"We were a long way off, I was hoping the players would play better," he told a media conference.

"We made a lot of mistakes that players at this level shouldn't do. We have to reassess certain things, we have to give opportunities to players with distinct characteristics."

When asked if his side were far away from the finished article, he said: "Far is a drastic word, but it's true we have a lot of work to do."