English
ไทย
English Premier League
Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo nets record 400th league goal

Cristiano Ronaldo nets record 400th league goal

Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 400 goals across Europe's top five leagues as he netted the opener in Juventus' home Serie A clash with Genoa on Saturday.

Ronaldo's career has seen him plunder goals with Manchester United and Real Madrid before his move to Italy in July, and his prolific form has continued.

His milestone goal could not have been simpler as he tapped home from close range after Ionut Radu had failed to deal with Joao Cancelo's deflected strike.

The 18th-minute strike is Ronaldo's fifth in nine Serie A appearances for the Bianconeri.

Previous Icardi happy at Inter, close to contract renewal
Read
Icardi happy at Inter, close to contract renewal
Next Juventus 1 Genoa 1: Champions' winning run ends de
Read
Juventus 1 Genoa 1: Champions' winning run ends despite record Ronaldo goal