Conti targets Milan derby for injury return

AC Milan defender Andrea Conti is aiming to be fit to play against rivals Inter in next month's Serie A derby.

Conti was one of Milan's big signings ahead of the season as major investment was made in Vincenzo Montella's squad.

But the former Atalanta right-back made only two Serie A appearances before he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during a training session in August.

Conti is working his way back to full fitness and the 24-year-old played an hour of Saturday's friendly between a Milan XI and the club's youth team.

Gennaro Gattuso's side travel to Serie A leaders Juventus after the international break before the Rossoneri host Inter in the derby on April 4, a game Conti believes he could be ready for.

"I am in good shape," Conti told Mediaset Premium.

"It was important to get some minutes in my legs, even if the tempo wasn't the same as in Serie A. I already know what the coach wants of us and that's helpful.

"It'd be difficult to start a league game at the moment, but I could be able to play a few chunks of a match. The tactician will certainly know the best course of action.

"I have a lot of work to do, but a return against Inter would be pretty good."