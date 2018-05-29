Chievo hire D'Anna on permanent deal after avoiding relegation

Lorenzo D'Anna has been rewarded for keeping Chievo in Serie A after the club announced his interim role as coach has been made permanent for the 2018-19 season.

A 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Roma on April 28 brought an end to Rolando Maran's three-and-a-half-year spell at Chievo, with the Flying Donkeys fourth from bottom.

It left them in a precarious position with just three matches remaining, as D'Anna – previously the academy coach – was given the task of keeping the club in Italy's top tier.

And the 46-year-old, who captained the club as a player, made a strong impression, guiding Chievo to wins over Crotone, Bologna and Benevento in his three Serie A matches, ensuring they finished 13th and five points clear of the bottom three.

He will remain at the helm next season, with the option of another year should he impress.

The club also announced sporting director Giancarlo Romairone has extended his stay until June 30 2021.