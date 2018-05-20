Any club would want Buffon, says PSG president

Any club would want Gianluigi Buffon, but Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists Alphonse Areola will remain the first-choice goalkeeper at Parc des Princes.

Buffon bid farewell to Juventus as an illustrious 17-year stay in Turin came to an end on Saturday when he made his final appearance for the club in a 2-1 victory over Verona.

The 40-year-old was given an emotional send-off by team-mates, opposition players and fans before Juve celebrated their seventh successive Scudetto at Allianz Stadium.

A move to PSG has been touted for Buffon, and while Al-Khelaifi admitted the veteran keeper would be a benefit for any club, he stated PSG will keep the faith with youth product Areola next season.

"Buffon is a fantastic goalkeeper. But Areola is our starter and he will be next season as well," Al-Khelaifi told L'Equipe.

"You know me well – do you really think I'd tell you which players we are monitoring?

"Now we have Areola. He is our number one for the coming season.

"Buffon is a fantastic goalkeeper, charismatic, a great guy. I'm sure that any club would want him."