Allegri to start planning for another season at Juventus

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri expects to stay at the club and is already thinking ahead to next season.

The 50-year-old has been one of the main names linked with the Arsenal manager's job following the news that Arsene Wenger will be leaving the Gunners.

Allegri has always maintained he is happy at Juventus, though, and he intends to meet with the club's management as early as next week to begin planning for 2018-19.

"The probability of me staying is very high," he told a news conference ahead of Saturday's Serie A clash with Hellas Verona, when champions Juve will lift the trophy.

"Next week, I'll meet with the club as we start to make the team competitive again, just like every other year.

"Next year will be even more difficult and we need to keep raising our game. It's in Juve's DNA to be competitive on all fronts.

"I am happy at Juventus and I have an excellent relationship with the club."

Allegri has won four Serie A and Coppa Italia doubles since taking over in 2014, as well as reach two Champions League finals in four years.

He signed a new contract last July to keep him at the club until the end of the 2019-2020 campaign.

Former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta is the favourite to be named the next Gunners boss, while Carlo Ancelotti, Luis Enrique and Brendan Rodgers have also been linked.