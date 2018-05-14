Allegri: I'll stay at Juventus next season if they don't sack me

In-demand Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri said he will stay in Turin if he is not sacked by the Italian champions.

Linked with Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea as well as Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, Allegri guided Juve to a seventh successive Scudetto on Sunday.

A goalless draw against Roma sealed a fourth consecutive Serie A title for Allegri, whose future has been a talking point during the closing stages of the season amid Arsene Wenger's departure from Arsenal, Unai Emery's PSG exit and uncertainty over Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

However, Allegri told reporters: "If they don't sack me, I'll stay at Juventus next year too."

Former AC Milan boss Allegri moved to Juventus in 2014, replacing Conte at the Italian champions.

Since arriving four years ago, the 50-year-old has led Juve to two Champions League finals, while winning four Coppa Italia trophies and a Supercoppa Italiana.