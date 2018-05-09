Agent: Sarri situation could impact Koulibaly's Napoli future

Kalidou Koulibaly's future could be decided by Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri and his situation, according to the Senegal international centre-back's agent Bruno Satin.

Napoli are set to finish runner-up for the second time in three seasons but Sarri's future remains uncertain amid links with Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Should Sarri – who has an €8million release clause in his contract after arriving from Empoli in 2015 – decide to leave Naples, it could impact Koulibaly.

Koulibaly has attracted interest from Serie A leaders and reigning champions Juventus, while Premier League clubs are also reportedly eyeing the 26-year-old.

"It's too early to talk about the future," Satin told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli of Koulibaly, who joined Napoli from Genk in 2014.

"The lad will play until the end of the season to try and get as many points as possible.

"Clearly this is a World Cup year, so it's a particular year and we'll have to see how the Sarri issue will end, that could definitely have an impact.

"Kalidou at Juve? He's at a level where he could play anywhere…"

There is also uncertainty over star midfielder Jorginho, who has been linked with Premier League champions Manchester City and neighbours Manchester United.

Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj could also leave the club as the 24-year-old Albanian – who swapped Empoli for Naples in 2015 – monitors Sarri's situation.

"A lot will depend on Sarri, as confirming him on the bench could bring to unexpected developments on the market," Hysaj's agent Mario Giuffredi told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

"We'll see how the situation goes relative to Sarri. I hope the coach will stay, as I consider him one of the best in the world, even with a few defects."