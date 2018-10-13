Michael Schumacher's son wins Formula 3 European title

Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time Formula One world champion Michael, has won the Formula 3 European title.

The 19-year-old finished second in race two at the season finale in Hockenheim to open up an insurmountable lead over closest challenger Dan Ticktum with a race to spare.

"I am absolutely delighted," said the Prema driver.

"What this team has achieved over the last year is unbelievable."

Schumacher dominated the second half of the season and won eight races on the way to his maiden motorsport title, including a run of five in a row across weekends at the Nurburgring and Red Bull Ring.

The German had finished 12th in the first race of the day following an early crash but made the podium in the second to succeed 2017 champion Lando Norris, who will drive for McLaren in F1 next season.

Former winners of this series also include Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll.

Schumacher's father, who dominated F1 in the early 2000s, has not been seen in public since suffering serious head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013.