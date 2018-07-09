A late winner from Maximiliano Moralez helped New York City edge rivals the Red Bulls 1-0 in MLS on Sunday.

Moralez scored an 85th-minute winner at Yankee Stadium to lift City above their rivals and into second in the Eastern Conference.

The result also ended the New York Red Bulls' four-match unbeaten run in MLS.

Both teams had their chances in the first half, before Alejandro Romero put a great chance just wide for the visitors in the 74th minute.

City punished their rivals with five minutes remaining, Moralez finishing a Jonathan Lewis cutback to give Domenec Torrent's men their win.