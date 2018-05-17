Vancouver Whitecaps 2 San Jose Earthquakes 2: Reyna rescues draw for hosts

Vancouver Whitecaps' winless streak in MLS extended to three games after they drew 2-2 at home to San Jose Earthquakes.

The Whitecaps came into Wednesday's fixture on the back of a 2-2 draw with Houston Dynamo and a 1-0 loss to Minnesota United.

Vancouver's stumbling form continued despite Yordy Reyna's second-half equaliser at BC Place Stadium – the Whitecaps with just one win in seven matches.

The Whitecaps opened the scoring in the 19th minute in Vancouver, where Cristian Techera placed the ball beyond Andrew Tarbell after being played through by Reyna.

San Jose hit back in first-half stoppage time, however, Danny Hoesen springing the offside trap before floating the ball over Whitecaps goalkeeper Brian Rowe.

The Earthquakes – who snapped a seven-game winless run with a 3-1 victory against Minnesota last time out – took the lead eight minutes into the second half via Nick Lima.

But six-time Peru international Reyna salvaged a point for the Whitecaps after heading home the equaliser in the 64th minute.

The Whitecaps are fourth in the Western Conference, eight points behind leaders Sporting Kansas City but six points clear of the Earthquakes.