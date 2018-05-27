Rooney would thrive in MLS, says DC United boss

DC United head coach Ben Olsen is confident Wayne Rooney will prove a success if he completes an expected move to the Major League Soccer side.

The Everton forward is believed to be close to leaving Goodison Park less than 12 months after returning to his boyhood club from a long stint at Manchester United.

He has reportedly been offered a deal through to the end of the 2020 season in the United States as DC look to secure a household name ahead of the opening of their new 20,000-seater stadium.

Olsen, who led his team to a 1-1 draw at Los Angeles FC on Saturday, is hopeful the 32-year-old former England captain will agree to terms.

"There is interest in Wayne Rooney from our end and I think there is interest from his end too,'' he said, as quoted by the Press Association.

"I hope it can get over the line because he's a very good player who can help us. He would be a great player for this league.''

Rooney netted 11 goals in his first season back at Everton, making 40 appearances in total.