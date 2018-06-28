Rooney departs for USA ahead of MLS move

Wayne Rooney is on his way to United States ahead of a proposed move to MLS with DC United.

The former England captain returned to boyhood club Everton from Manchester United in 2017, but a switch to the USA has long been mooted.

And amid reports that DC will confirm his arrival on Thursday, Rooney posted an update on his Twitter page, a picture on an aeroplane along with an emoji of the US flag.

Rooney is reportedly set to sign a two-and-a-half year contract worth £10million, making him the best paid player in the franchise's history.

The club are toiling at the bottom of the Eastern Conference in MLS, but Rooney's signing is expected to offer a boost ahead of the opening of their new Audi Field Stadium on July 14.

Rooney follows former England team-mates David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Ashley Cole in making a move to MLS.