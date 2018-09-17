MLS Review: Rooney scores in thriller as hat-trick hero Wright-Phillips salvages draw

Wayne Rooney was on target as DC United were held to a 3-3 draw by New York Red Bulls in MLS after Bradley Wright-Phillips equalised at the death.

Hat-trick hero Wright-Phillips equalised three times, including his 90th-minute leveller, to deny play-off hopefuls DC in Washington on Sunday.

Paul Arriola put DC ahead in the 25th minute with his fifth goal of the season, only for Wright-Phillips to restore parity four minutes before half-time at Audi Field.

Manchester United and England's all-time leading scorer Rooney restored DC's lead with a sublime volley past the hour-mark, however, fellow Englishman Wright-Phillips responded again – this time equalising with 14 minutes remaining.

DC thought they had the game won when Luciano Acosta teamed up with Yamil Asad three minutes from the end but the hosts were thwarted by Wright-Phillips' last-gasp equaliser.

Unbeaten in four matches, DC are four points adrift of the play-off places in the Eastern Conference, while the Red Bulls missed the chance to leapfrog Supporters' Shield leaders Atlanta United – New York a point off the pace.

In Sunday's only other match, Chicago Fire crushed Orlando City 4-0 in the battle of the MLS strugglers.

Nemanja Nikolic scored twice to snap Chicago's nine-game winless streak, while Orlando's search for victory extended to 10 matches in all competitions.