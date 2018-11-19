LA Galaxy planning for Ibrahimovic stay

LA Galaxy are not interested in seeing Zlatan Ibrahimovic depart the club, despite reported interest from AC Milan.

Ibrahimovic enjoyed a fine first season in MLS, scoring 22 goals in a struggling Galaxy side to seemingly draw interest from former club Milan ahead of Europe's January transfer window.

Yet the 37-year-old insists his intention is to remain with the Galaxy, whose technical director Jovan Kirovski has now added that they also want to keep their star man.

"Ibrahimovic is a fantastic player, both for us and for the whole of MLS," Kirovski told Sky Sport Italia. "He's the greatest player to have come to the American league. He's a killer, who always wants to win and score.

"His contract isn't expiring - he still has a year on his contract with us. We want him to be happy with our team and we are working to ensure that he can continue playing for the Galaxy.

"He's a special player, unique for us. To score so many goals and provide so many assists at his age, after the injury at Manchester United, is incredible. There are many excellent players, but no-one is like him."

Ibrahimovic scored 42 goals in 61 Serie A games across two seasons with Milan.