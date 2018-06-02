Colorado Rapids 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 2: Hosts lose seventh straight

The Vancouver Whitecaps returned to winning ways in MLS and continued the Colorado Rapids' miserable form with a 2-1 victory Friday.

Yordy Reyna set up Cristian Techera's opener before doubling the Whitecaps' lead at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Edgar Castillo pulled a goal back for the Rapids before half-time, but Colorado slumped to a seventh straight defeat.

A driving run from Reyna led to the opener, Techera finishing with his left from inside the area to make it 1-0.

Provider turned goalscorer for the Whitecaps' second, Reyna's deflected strike finding the back of the net in the 39th minute.

Castillo scored with a brilliant strike from 25 yards soon after, but the Rapids were unable to find an equaliser.

Carl Robinson's Vancouver moved into fifth in the Western Conference after ending a five-match winless run, while Colorado are bottom with just two victories in 12 games.