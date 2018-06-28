BREAKING NEWS: Rooney seals DC United switch

Wayne Rooney has completed his move from Everton to DC United in MLS.

The former England captain departs Goodison Park after just one season back at his boyhood club, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract with DC.

Rooney has long been linked with a switch to MLS and reports emerged late on Wednesday that he had agreed to sign for DC.

The 32-year-old then posted a picture on his Twitter page from an aeroplane on Thursday as he departed for the United States, before Everton provided confirmation of the transfer.

A distinguished career in the Premier League saw Rooney become Manchester United's all-time record goalscorer between two spells with Everton, while he is also England's top marksman in international football.

Rooney joins a DC side currently toiling at the bottom of the Eastern Conference in MLS ahead of the opening of their new Audi Field Stadium on July 14.