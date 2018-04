Florian Thauvin and Kostas Mitroglou scored twice as Olympique de Marseille swept past LOSC Lille 5-1 on Saturday to keep hot on the heels of their rivals in the race for a top-three finish. Giovani Lo Celso scored the only goal of the game as newly crowned Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain triumphed 1-0 at Girondins de Bordeaux on Sunday to edge closer to the top-flight points record.