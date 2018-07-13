You are already champions - Neymar wishes Rakitic & Mbappe good luck

Neymar has wished Kylian Mbappe and Ivan Rakitic good luck for the World Cup final.

Rakitic and Mbappe will face off in Moscow on Sunday, with Croatia in their first final, while France seek to win the title for the first time since 1998.

And Neymar, whose Brazil side lost to Belgium in the quarter-final, sent a message of support to former Barcelona team-mate and fellow Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe on social media ahead of the game.

"My friends Kylian and Ivan," Neymar wrote on Instagram. "We know how hard it was for you to get here, now enjoy and have fun, it was worth it.

"I am very happy for the two of you and I am very excited to see the reaction of fans from their countries, France and Croatia, celebrating this feat very much.

"I do not deny it, I would like to be with one of you in the field, but [this] time it did not happen. We will see for Qatar...

"I'm here in the crowd for my 'Golden Boy' and my partner in Barcelona. I hope you have a lot of fun on Sunday, without forgetting that it is a competition and that regardless of the result you are already champions.

"May the two of you bring to your team-mates my desire for an excellent football match.

"I am very proud to have you as friends and the world of football should be proud of this grand finale. Good luck !!"