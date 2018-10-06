Verratti one of the best in the world - PSG boss Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel believes Marco Verratti is among the best players in the world and can help the Paris Saint-Germain fans fall in love with his team.

PSG have made a flying start to the new season, winning their first eight Ligue 1 matches and recovering from a Champions League defeat to Liverpool by thrashing Red Star Belgrade 6-1.

Italy international Verratti stood out in the triumph over Red Star and coach Tuchel picked out the midfielder as a key player in his bid to create a team that appeals to supporters.

"For me, it's not a surprise [how Verratti plays]," Tuchel told a pre-match news conference ahead of facing Lyon. "Marco is very important, he is an extraordinary player.

"He is one of the best players in the world. He finds solutions in closed situations, in very tight spaces. He is very confident and he works like crazy when we lose the ball.

"It's very good for us, to influence all the others, and also the fans. I want our fans to fall in love with the team - we have the best players in the world. It's very important for us."