Tuchel: Mbappe could've scored seven goals

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel said Kylian Mbappe could have scored seven goals after the teenage sensation ran riot by netting four against Lyon.

It was the Mbappe show as the 19-year-old forward scored four times in PSG's 5-0 rout of Ligue 1 rivals Lyon at Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Mbappe netted four goals in the space of 13 second-half minutes – no other player having scored four goals in a single Ligue 1 match quicker over the last 45 seasons.

The France international and World Cup winner also became the youngest player – at 19 years and nine months – to score four goals in one game in the same amount of time.

Speaking about Mbappe post-match, Tuchel told reporters: "He did not have much luck against [Red Star] Belgrade [in the 6-1 Champions League rout of the Serbian champions]. He has shown a great mentality in training these past two days.

"[Against Lyon] he worked a lot tactically for the team and defensively sacrificed himself. He received his award with his four goals and he could have scored five, six or seven!

"I'm very satisfied because he has not lost confidence, he has been magnificent. With Neymar they were dangerous all the time."

Earlier in the match, Mbappe had won the penalty for Neymar's opener as the star duo combined for the record-breaking Ligue 1 leaders, who became the first side to have won all nine of their opening league matches in the history of France's top flight.

Asked if the Mbappe-Neymar partnership is the best attacking duo in football, Tuchel replied: "One of the best yes. But don't forget [Edinson] Cavani or [Angel] Di Maria, nor the other players.

"I know you're looking for a big headline but the team have suffered and it's everyone's efforts that have been rewarded. We have some of the best players in the world but that will be all [laughs]."